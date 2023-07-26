Koshy Koshy—an associate professor at Rutgers School of Public Health and center manager for the Rutgers School of Public Health’s Center for Public Health Workforce Development, which offers a Cranes in Construction course—is available to comment on the importance of worker safety at construction sites, especially in urban areas.

The following quote by Koshy is available for pick-up:

“We do not have all the facts, but I’m sure the City of New York as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating since there are reported occupational injuries. Federal and local codes for cranes and derricks are some of the most protective standards for one simple reason: Cranes don’t fail small. When cranes fail, it’s very rarely a minor incident.”