The Rutgers School of Public Health will be virtually hosting leading public health scientists, clinicians, and community leaders on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., to discuss the current monkeypox outbreak in the United States.

Brief comments will be provided on the epidemiology and clinical manifestation of the disease. The experts will also discuss vaccination, including access and the undue burden being placed on the health and well-being of sexual minority men.

Participants will be encouraged to submit questions when registering and pose any additional inquiries during the interactive Q&A portion of the event.

Register: https://go.rutgers.edu/askv33uy