The Rutgers School of Public Health will be virtually hosting leading public health scientists, clinicians, and community leaders on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., to discuss the current monkeypox outbreak in the United States.

Brief comments will be provided on the epidemiology and clinical manifestation of the disease. The experts will also discuss vaccination, including access and the undue burden being placed on the health and well-being of sexual minority men.

Participants will be encouraged to submit questions when registering and pose any additional inquiries during the interactive Q&A portion of the event. 

Register: https://go.rutgers.edu/askv33uy

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
Download PDF
165893321188764_Flyer - MONKEYPOX A Conversation with Scientists, Clinicians, and Community Leaders.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Higher Education Event
SECTION
CHANNELS
Infectious Diseases Public Health Monkeypox
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY