Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that São Paulo State University (UNESP) has chosen Dimensions and Altmetric from Digital Science’s flagship products to advance its world-class research program.

UNESP – one of the largest universities in South America with 24 campuses across Brazil’s São Paulo region – has signed a new agreement to utilize not only Analytics and Landscape & Discovery from the Dimensions suite of products, but also Altmetric Explorer for Institutions. Combined, these will provide powerful discovery tools for UNESP’s faculty and staff to develop their research and reporting capabilities.

Using Digital Science’s products and tools, UNESP will be better able to showcase its leading research for the benefit of the communities and stakeholders it serves.

Cat Williams, Managing Director of Digital Science’s Data & Analytics Hub, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with UNESP as one of the most important institutions in Brazil. We are very much looking forward to working with them and supporting them with their goal of fostering a positive learning environment in which faculty, staff and students can create and transmit knowledge, art and culture.”



About UNESP

Founded in 1976 as a result of the unification of higher education individual institutes distributed in various regions of the most important Brazilian state in economic terms, UNESP offers courses in different areas of theoretical and experimental sciences such as Engineering, Health, Communications, Humanities, Social Sciences, Arts, among others. Now among the three largest and most important Brazilian universities, UNESP stands out as an example of extreme success among the multicampus institutions around the world. As one of three public universities maintained by the government of the state of São Paulo, UNESP offers quality education while developing strategic research and interacting with the society through the provision of services for the community.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions is among the world’s largest linked research database and data infrastructure providers, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. www.dimensions.ai. Follow @DSDimensions on X and LinkedIn.

About Altmetric



Altmetric is a leading provider of research metrics, helping everyone involved in research gauge the impact of their work. We serve diverse markets including universities, institutions, government, publishers, corporations, and those who fund research. Our powerful technology searches thousands of online sources, revealing where research is being shared and discussed. Teams can use customizable interactive dashboards to interrogate the data themselves, or get expert insights from Altmetric’s consultants.Altmetric is part of the Digital Science group, dedicated to making the research experience simpler and more productive by applying pioneering technology solutions. Find out more at altmetric.com and follow @altmetric on X.



