Newswise — Sanford Burnham Prebys today announced that Lori Moore will join the Institute’s Board of Trustees.

“With many years in health care, both as a provider and a leader, Lori brings a welcomed depth and breadth of experience,” says David A. Brenner, president and CEO of Sanford Burnham Prebys. “Her perspectives will be much valued as the Institute advances its message of translating science into health.”

Moore is a registered nurse, a fifth-generation San Diegan and a member of the Cushman family, whose philanthropic endeavors span decades. She serves as vice president of The Cushman Foundation, which supports a wide range of community and humanitarian causes. She operates the foundation and manages its equity assets.

Moore’s specific interests have long focused on human health and caregiving. She graduated as a licensed vocational nurse from Maric College in 1984. In 1986, she earned her registered nursing degree from Saddleback College. She has worked for Saddleback Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Villa Pomerado and Pomerado Hospital, and has served as a hospice volunteer since 2011. She supports Sharp Healthcare’s 4th Hospice House in Poway—Moore Mountainview Hospice Home—which will open in 2024.

Moore is currently chair of the Sharp Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. She has also served on numerous committees and is the past chair of the Sharp HealthCare Board of Directors. In addition, she is a director at Cush Enterprises, a San Diego–based commercial real estate firm, and is co-manager of Selma Investments. Moore is the on-site property manager, overseeing day-to-day operations and leasing for Cush Plaza Scripps Ranch.