Newswise — Asst. Prof. Dr. Piyachart Phiromswad, Assistant Director for Academic Affairs, Director of the Ph.D. program and a faculty member in Finance at Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University, was one of the speakers for TED2023 Session 3: “Leaping boldly into new global realities” on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada. Six other speakers spoke at the session, including Jennifer D. Sciubba, Chip Conley, Ashif Shaikh, Barbara F. Walter, Keyu Jin and Ian Bremmer.

Dr. Piyachart’s talk highlighted the technological breakthroughs that can help elders overcome physical, emotional, and societal barriers to employment. Tools like full-body exoskeletons can help people move large objects and robotic arms can stabilize trembling hands. Both will make it possible for elders with advanced training and understanding to continue their profession with precision. Other technologies can help seniors to work from home, instead of making onerous travel arrangements, or set reminders to help a person experiencing failing memory. These technologies would encourage seniors to stay active, lessen the financial strain on aid and pension programs, boost economic output, and help dispel the myth that senior citizens are no longer capable of contributing to society.

