Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory has named Sean Jones as deputy laboratory director for science and technology. Jones will begin his new role on October 9, serving as Argonne’s senior science strategist, advisor and chief research officer.

Jones will join Argonne from the National Science Foundation (NSF). In his current role as Assistant Director of the NSF’s Mathematical and Physical Sciences directorate, he oversees a $1.86 billion portfolio that includes five science divisions, domestic and international research facilities, and a suite of interdisciplinary research programs, centers and institutes.

Jones has a proven record of successful stewardship of major science and technology projects and programs. While at the NSF, Jones led the vision and growth of the agency’s largest science directorate that includes astronomy, chemistry, mathematics, physics and materials research divisions. He stewarded the successful construction of two major astronomy construction projects totaling over $800M, oversaw the operation of a large suite of national user facilities and major instruments, and created new initiatives in emerging fields such as biotechnology and precision sensing. He also created and expanded programs to increase the number of underrepresented minorities in the physical sciences.

“I am honored to join Argonne and contribute to the laboratory’s long-standing mission of accelerating science for the benefit of all Americans,” said Jones. “Argonne is a leading center for science and technology research in many different fields. I look forward to helping shape the future of the laboratory’s portfolio of science facilities and research programs, and to helping build the diverse scientific workforce that will be needed for the transformative discoveries of the future.”

Prior to his time at the NSF, Sean served in positions across academia and industry, including at the University of Florida, Norfolk State University, Applied Plasmonics, Bell Laboratories of Lucent Technologies and Luxcore Networks. He holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Florida, and a bachelor’s degree in ceramic engineering from Clemson University.

“Sean joins Argonne at a pivotal moment, as we prepare to launch a new era of science for the benefit of society,” said Argonne Director Paul Kearns. “The Aurora exascale computer and the upgraded Advanced Photon Source are both nearing completion, and major advances are on the horizon in fields ranging from quantum information science, to sustainable aviation fuels, to advanced nuclear reactors for clean energy. Sean’s experience guiding and shaping a large portfolio of science programs, and his commitment to building a diverse next generation of science leaders, will drive us forward as we accelerate science for U.S. prosperity and security.”