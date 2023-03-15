Newswise — From moody mattes to chrome finishes, there are a lot of new nail trends for Spring 2023.

But one thing will not be in style this season - the use of UV lamps to dry the perfect manicure.

Since the introduction of gel nails, much has been debated about the safety of nail dryers that use UV light to dry and cure gel nail polish because exposure to ultraviolet light has been linked to skin cancer. But just how dangerous these dryers really are has been the subject of much debate. Now, in a new study, Cellular and Molecular Medicine researchers at the University of California San Diego evaluate chronic exposure to these lights and evaluate prolonged DNA damage.

Dr. Alexis Young, dermatologist with Hackensack University Medical Center can explain what the findings mean for people who regularly have their nails done; how safe these dryers really are; and what if any precautions people can take to protect their health while enjoying the perfect mani & pedi.

