Newswise — LAFAYETTE, Colo. , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SiNAPTIC, Colorado-based additive manufacturing and medical device startup focused on 3D-printed solutions made with technical ceramics, and Lithoz, global market and innovation leader in ceramic 3D printing, will officially sign a major strategic sales and marketing partnership agreement. The deal also includes the purchase of seven Lithoz CeraFab S65 Medical printers for SiNAPTIC's new research center in Lafayette, Colorado.

The formalized partnership will enable SiNAPTIC to continue leveraging Lithoz's technical ceramic 3D printing technology for its own future medical device and OEM contract manufacturing, as well as to distribute printers, materials, and software across North America. The new "SiNAPTIC powered by Lithoz" logo showcases the alliance between the two companies and will be prominently marketed as a symbol of their collaboration. The agreement between Lithoz and SiNAPTIC will ultimately bring new additive manufacturing solutions to a wider audience in the US, Canada, and Mexico, as many more businesses will now be able to take advantage of the groundbreaking capabilities that technical ceramics offer.

SiNAPTIC is comprised of two business divisions, which are SiNAPTIC Technologies and SiNAPTIC Surgical, with each having a different focus. SiNAPTIC Technologies provides R&D and prototyping all the way to scaled OEM manufacturing, whereas SiNAPTIC Surgical is currently undergoing FDA approval to become a fully integrated original medical device producer. SiNAPTIC was founded with the vision to research, develop, and produce highly refined 3D printed ceramic products for medical as well as industrial applications across multiple verticals. By providing contract additive manufacturing from rapid prototyping to commercial-scale manufacturing, SiNAPTIC empowers innovators and businesses to bring many types of new products to market faster with significantly less risk.

SiNAPTIC's Bryan Scheer, MD and Lithoz's Johannes Homa, PhD will be officially signing the agreement at this year's Rapid + TCT Chicago tradeshow, which is one of the world's premier additive manufacturing conferences, commemorating their first joint appearance as strategic partners. In conjunction with Lithoz at their booth (#5341), SiNAPTIC will be showcasing the capabilities of the CeraFab S65 Medical 3D printer in a live demonstration at the event, alongside displaying examples of its own intricate 3D printed parts. Representatives from both companies, Scott Christensen and Beth Bornick, will also be giving a shared presentation at Rapid + TCT titled "Economic and Sustainability Considerations in Ceramic Additive Manufacturing" on May 2nd at 3pm CT.

With immediate effect, SiNAPTIC will also act as a contract manufacturer for the strongly accelerating North American market, responding to the numerous inquiries of OEMs from various industries to support with services around LCM ceramic printing - from design, development, and prototyping to serial production at industrial scale. SiNAPTIC's CEO Bryan Scheer, MD underlines the great mutual benefit of this strategic partnership:

"By partnering with Lithoz, the global leader in ceramic 3D printing, SiNAPTIC will gain access to a comprehensive range of technical ceramics, technologies, and unparalleled expertise. This partnership will allow SiNAPTIC to focus on optimizing efficiency in manufacturing and scaling production for our customers."

For Lithoz CEO Dr. Johannes Homa, this deal will have an exciting stimulus on both companies' growth plans:

"With SiNAPTIC we have found the right partner for the rapidly growing volume of inquiries on the North American market at exactly the right time! With the strong passion and huge momentum they've started their mission to disrupt the medical device market with unique 3D-printed technical ceramics, we have soon come to the conclusion that they are also the right company to be a leading contract manufacturer for the many different inquiries, from prototyping to serial production, we have received from OEM's of various industries during the last months."

About SiNAPTIC:

Based in Lafayette, CO, SiNAPTIC is a technical ceramics additive manufacturing and medical device startup that was founded in 2022. SiNAPTIC is dedicated to the development and manufacturing of advanced ceramic materials, with a focus on leveraging the dynamic properties of technical ceramics to transform lives and industries. For additional information, please visit https://www.SiNAPTICTech.com