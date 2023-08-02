Newswise — Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven is ranked as one of the highest hospitals for cancer care in the country by U.S. News & World Report. This year, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven is listed in the top 50 in the nation and is number 1 in Connecticut.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the leading cancer hospitals in our country,” said Eric Winer, MD, Director of Yale Cancer Center and Physician-in-Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital. “The recognition highlights the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and the entire clinical staff, as well as their expertise, and compassion. We appreciate the trust and confidence that our patients and their families have in us, and are committed to providing the best available care today while developing better treatments for the future.”

The Best Hospitals rankings, now in its 35th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures. For the 2024 rankings, U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals that treat patients with cancer nationwide in various specialties, procedures, and conditions. Yale New Haven Hospital also rated as “high performing in six procedures and conditions related to cancer, including Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma, Colon Cancer Surgery, Lung Cancer Surgery, Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, and Uterine Cancer Surgery.

For more information about this year’s cancer rankings visit Best Hospitals.