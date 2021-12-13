Newswise — Beginning in February, the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) will launch the tenth Spring Journal Club series of webinars. Based on member interest, the spring series will focus on the topic of Research Methods.

The webinars will host nutrition education and behavior researchers who will share their research methods – why the method was selected, how the research was designed, the strength and possible limitations of the method, the analysis and reporting the results, and lessons learned. These informative educational workshops will provide valuable insights into research published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

Full details are online at https://www.sneb.org/journal-club-webinar-series/. Webinars will be conducted for the live audience each Monday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern and recorded. Attendees will earn 1 CPE from the Commission on Dietetic Registration for each webinar. SNEB Members attend webinars free as a benefit of membership. The Spring Journal Club series is supported by Elsevier. If you are not an SNEB member, use the code JNEBJCCOMP to receive free registration as their guest.. Scheduled presentations:

February 7: Self-Efficacy for Healthy Eating Moderates the Impact of Stress on Diet Quality Among Family Child Care Home Providers

February 21: Low-Income Parents’ Use of Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels in a Virtual Supermarket

March 7: Revision and Psychometric Validation of a Survey Tool to Measure Critical Nutrition Literacy in Young Adults

March 21: Child Care Sites Participating in the Federal Child and Adult Care Food Program Provide More Nutritious Foods and Beverages

March 28: A Mixed-Methods Exploration of Barriers and Facilitators to Evidence-Based Practices for Obesity Prevention in Head Start

April 4: Twelve-Month Efficacy of an Obesity Prevention Program Targeting Hispanic Families With Preschoolers From Low-Income Backgrounds