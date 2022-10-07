Newswise — The Autoimmune Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, is partnering with Gigi Robinson, a Gen Z patient advocate and creator economy thought leader. Gigi will deliver a lunch keynote session at the Autoimmune Association’s annual Autoimmune Community Summit taking place virtually October 21-22, 2022.

“I am super excited to be talking to such an amazing community of people looking to learn more and find new ways to navigate living life with chronic conditions,” Gigi said.

When she was just 11 years old, Gigi was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder, that leaves her very susceptible to injury. She has used her chronic illness as fuel for her passion for advocacy. Along with chronic illness advocacy, Gigi is also extremely passionate about mental health and body image. Having suffered from both in her teenage years, she strives to be a role model for the next generation, speaking directly to them via social media, podcasts, as well as numerous panels at colleges, high schools, and multiple nonprofits organization seminars.

The Autoimmune Community Summit, presented by the Autoimmune Association, is a virtual, free, two-day event designed for patients and care partners featuring educational and empowering sessions led by autoimmune experts including physicians, nurses, policy experts and of course, patient advocates. Attendees will hear about the most pressing topics that impact the autoimmune community, including clinical trials, health equity, access, complementary medicine, nutrition, coping mechanisms, medical and personal relationships, and more.

In her keynote, Gigi will discuss living life with a chronic illness, crucial communication skills, and mindset shifts that will inspire attendees to have a newfound perspective on their conditions.

Autoimmune diseases – comprising approximately 100 unique, chronic conditions – affects as many as 50 million Americans. These diseases include well-known conditions such as type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as others that are rare and difficult to diagnose.

“We are thrilled that Gigi is joining us for the Autoimmune Community Summit. She brings a unique perspective that will inspire and empower others living with chronic illness,” said Molly Murray, Autoimmune Association president and CEO. “As a social media influencer popular among the Gen Z population, Gigi will offer fresh insights and help create connections among the diverse autoimmune community.”

The full agenda, speaker information, session descriptions, and registration for the Autoimmune Community Summit can be found at go.autoimmune.org/AiCommunitySummit2022.

About The Autoimmune Association

The Autoimmune Association leads the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey. For more information about the Autoimmune Association, please visit autoimmune.org and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.