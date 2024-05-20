Newswise — Rockville, Md.—This month, SriniVas R. Sadda, MD, FARVO, was welcomed as the new 2024 – 2025 president for the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) at its Annual Meeting held recently in Seattle, Wash.

Sadda has been a member for more than 20 years and is a Fellow of ARVO (FARVO) ― a recognition of individual accomplishments, leadership and contributions to the Association. His various volunteer roles include service as member and chair of the Annual Meeting Program Committee and member of the ARVO Foundation Awards Committee. He is the current chair of ARVO’s Finance Committee and as president will head the Board of Trustees.

A renowned expert in retinal research, Sadda is the director of Artificial Intelligence & Imaging Research at the Doheny Eye Institute. He is also the Institute's immediate past president and professor of ophthalmology at the David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA). Prior to this, he founded and is emeritus director of the Doheny Image Reading Center ― one of the world’s largest centralized reading centers.

Over the next year in his role as ARVO president, Sadda says, "I look forward to working with my fellow board members and our phenomenal ARVO staff in executing our strategic plan and vision for ARVO. In particular expanding our international outreach, our programs to support members-in-training, and our overall advocacy for vision science research funding."

At the close of the 2024 ARVO Annual Meeting, Sadda announced his theme for the 2025 Annual Meeting which will be hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah (May 4 – 8) ―

i3: imagining innovation and intelligence in vision science.

“We are in era of unprecedented scientific and technological innovation in ophthalmology, with artificial intelligence ― powered tools allowing us to gain incredible insights into eye diseases from the microscopic to macroscopic level. The 2025 Annual Meeting is a perfect opportunity to celebrate these innovations and really delve into the frontiers of vision science and how we can push the boundaries of what we thought was possible.”

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include approximately 10,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. Learn more at ARVO.org. For more information about the 2024 ARVO Annual Meeting, visit ARVO’s website.

