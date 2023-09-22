Newswise — ROLLA, Mo. – Dr. Jagannathan Sarangapani, Missouri University of Science and Technology’s William A. Rutledge-Emerson Electric Co. Distinguished Professor in electrical and computer engineering, has been named a Curators’ Distinguished Professor.



The University of Missouri Board of Curators awards this title to outstanding faculty members with established reputations in their field of study.



Sarangapani joined the S&T faculty in 2001 as an associate professor. In 2005, he was promoted to professor. He also holds a courtesy appointment as a professor in S&T’s computer science department. For 13 years, Sarangapani served as S&T’s site director for the National Science Foundation’s Industry/University Cooperative Research Center on Intelligent Maintenance Systems.



His research areas include learning, adaptation and control; secure cyber-physical human systems; big data and prognostics; and robotics and autonomous systems.



Prior to S&T, Sarangapani was on the faculty of the University of Texas at San Antonio and worked as a staff engineer for Caterpillar.



With support from his students, Sarangapani has co-authored 193 peer-reviewed journal articles, published 300 refereed conference articles, written 18 book chapters and authored or co-edited six books. He holds 21 patents and one patent defensive publication.



Sarangapani has delivered approximately 30 plenary and keynote talks in international conferences and graduated 32 Ph.D. students and 31 master’s students. He is on the editorial board for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Transactions on Neural Networks and Learning Systems, among other publications.



In 2021, he was awarded the University of Missouri President’s Award for Sustained Career Excellence. He is a Fellow of IEEE, the National Academy of Inventors, the Institute of Measurement and Control, the Institution of Engineering and Technology, and the Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Association.

Sarangapani earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Texas, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Anna University in Madras, India.



