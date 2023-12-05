Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY – December 5, 2023 – Kevin Reed, Interim Director of Academic, Research and Commercialization Programs for The New York Climate Exchange led by Stony Brook University, has been appointed to the National Academies’ Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate (BASC). Reed was recently named the Associate Provost for Climate and Sustainability Programming and serves as a professor at Stony Brook’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS).

In addition to providing strategic guidance for The Exchange, an international hub of climate experts and next-generation scientists pioneering solutions to the global climate crisis, Professor Reed leads the Climate Extremes Modeling (CEM) Group at Stony Brook, which he founded. The CEM Group investigates extreme weather events and how they may change in behavior and frequency as climate conditions progress. This research has practical applications to policies and procedures surrounding climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

Now as a member of BASC which is trusted to review and advise US activities related to weather and climate issues, Professor Reed will work to further contribute to the international climate change community. He will serve a three-year term on BASC.

“BASC plays an important role in advising federal agencies, e.g., the National Science Foundation, on critical scientific needs and issues that require improved capabilities and understanding about challenges such as climate, extreme weather, and air quality,” said Paul Shepson, Dean of SoMAS. “The studies that are commissioned and supported by BASC are widely cited and respected by the broader community. We are very pleased that Professor Reed has been called on to serve in this capacity, and I am certain that he will contribute greatly, and represent Stony Brook very well.”

“As the impacts of climate change become more and more apparent in our day-to-day lives, it is as crucial as ever for our research and applications communities to strive to better understand climate effects now and in the future,” said Reed. “As an international voice for climate science, BASC plays a key role in informing these advances. I am honored to serve in this role on BASC and to represent Stony Brook’s growing international leadership in the areas of climate and sustainability.”

Prior to working at Stony Brook, Professor Reed was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Advanced Study Program at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado. He also served as a Science Policy Advisor in the U.S. Senate through the American Geophysical Union Congressional Science Fellowship. He holds a PhD and a master’s degree in atmospheric science from the University of Michigan.

For more information about the board and a list of current members, see the BASC “About” page.

###

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University — New York’s flagship university and No. 1 public university — is going far beyond the expectations of today’s public universities. It is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. With nearly 26,000 students, more than 2,900 faculty members, more than 200,000 alumni, a premier academic healthcare system and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, Stony Brook is a research-intensive distinguished center of innovation dedicated to addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The university embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality, and is ranked as the #58 overall university and #26 among public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges listing. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook’s membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 71 research institutions in North America. The university’s distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. Stony Brook has the responsibility of co-managing Brookhaven National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy — one of only eight universities with a role in running a national laboratory. In 2023, Stony Brook was named the anchor institution for The New York Climate Exchange on Governors Island in New York City. Providing economic growth for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region, the university totals an impressive $7.23 billion in increased economic output on Long Island. Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/stonybrooku/) and Twitter(@stonybrooku).