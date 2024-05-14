Newswise — Bethesda, MD – A new licensing program has been released to expand access to vital life-saving training for individuals and communities. The STOP THE BLEED® Instructor Licensing Program is designed for professionals eager to teach STOP THE BLEED® techniques to their communities and organizations. Registration for this free program takes only minutes via an online application, enabling swift involvement while supporting approved instructors.

Developed to meet the growing demand for STOP THE BLEED® instructors, this program equips participants with the necessary tools and resources to effectively teach life-saving techniques.

Released by the Stop the Bleed Coalition and licensed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the program offers the latest training techniques and knowledge, along with free resources and promotional materials for community outreach. This initiative enhances community preparedness, reduces response time in emergencies, and ultimately saves lives.

The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health (NCDMPH), a member of the Stop The Blood Coalition, has played a crucial role in developing educational, informative and research-based resources to address bleeding emergencies. Notably, NCDMPH co-developed the STOP THE BLEED® essentials course, one of two DoD-approved courses of its kind and a virtual skills verification course to approve healthcare professionals to teach STOP THE BLEED®. NCDMPH has provided program support to elevate and increase awareness of STOP THE BLEED®.

“We are very proud of our collaboration with the Stop The Blood Coalition and the amazing work the STOP THE BLEED® team is doing to train clinicians, lay persons and students to provide immediate life-saving care in a bleeding emergency,” said Dr. Jeff Freeman, NCDMPH director.

“We developed the licensing program in order to support the growing need for more approved STOP THE BLEED® instructors and to provide instructors with the tools and resources to teach STOP THE BLEED®. The NCDMPH team has made key contributions to the program, one of the many ways we’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with them,” said Dr. Matthew Levy, D.O., board chair, Stop the Bleed Coalition.

STOP THE BLEED® is a public/private partnership led by the DoD to empower bystanders to assist in bleeding emergencies before professional help arrives. The Stop The Bleed Coalition is dedicated to supporting this campaign, making it the sole nonprofit organization with that mission.

# # #

About the Uniformed Services University: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.