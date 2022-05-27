Newswise — CHICAGO (May 27, 2022): Instructors from the American College of Surgeons STOP THE BLEED® program are available for media interviews as the nation observes National STOP THE BLEED® Month in May. Instructors are located around the U.S. and can comment on why STOP THE BLEED® can help anyone make a life-or-death difference in a bleeding emergency. STOP THE BLEED® training empowers participants to control bleeding in three ways: applying direct pressure, packing the wound, and applying a tourniquet.

More than 2 million people are now prepared to STOP THE BLEED®. This number includes those who have learned the essentials to control bleeding through in person courses, online sessions, and the STOP THE BLEED® interactive course.

Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death after injury, and a person can die in as little as five minutes if bleeding is not controlled.

STOP THE BLEED® was launched in October of 2015 by the White House, with a call to action to make our nation more resilient and to begin training more people to become immediate responders during a bleeding emergency until professional help arrives. The ACS STOP THE BLEED® program is operated under a licensing agreement granted by the Department of Defense.

