Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Suicide rates have been increasing for decades, along with a national shortage of mental health professionals. In 2021, suicide rates increased by 5%, to 48,183 lives lost, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those in mental health crisis, prompt and specialized care can be a matter of life and death. The Suicide and Trauma Reduction Initiative for Veterans (STRIVE) at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is designed to meet this growing need.

It’s the first research program focused specifically on suicide prevention. Originally developed to reduce suicide rates among military service members, this innovative approach to mental health treatment is now available to help anyone suffering with PTSD or suicidal thoughts.

“The goal is to remove any barriers when someone needs urgent help,” said AnnaBelle Bryan, director of STRIVE and clinical research manager in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “The program has worked incredibly well among veterans. By making a few tweaks, we’re now able to apply those principles to all groups and help save lives.”

The intensive treatment program typically lasts just two weeks. Daily weekday therapy sessions challenge patients’ perceptions of themselves. The program helps patients develop personalized crisis plans and coping skills. They can use these coping skills to prevent a downward spiral during times of emotional distress.

“If they can continue using those skills, it can help them maneuver through whatever life has to throw at them,” Bryan said. “The most important thing is that we’re able to connect with those who are at risk of suicide. We can provide these resources and prevent a tragedy.”

Patients learn how control themselves avoid a crisis, Bryan said.

“They can do these little things like walking, or calling someone or just reengaging their brain on something else so that they can get themselves out of the spiral. And that actually provides them more control,” Bryan said.

To help make as many connections as possible, the program is expanding to offer telehealth options to ensure those in crisis receive timely and effective therapy wherever they are. For example, Kelsey Chrisman, who lives about 100 miles from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, was able to use the telehealth option when she participated in the STRIVE program.

After a traumatic lawnmower accident, Chrisman’s physical wounds had healed, but the emotional burden lingered.

“There were times that I genuinely no longer wanted to be here,” Chrisman said. She was somewhat skeptical that the STRIVE program could help. But as Chrisman did the hard work with the help of psychotherapist Rosie Bauder, PhD, she made some breakthroughs.

“When I’m working with folks through our program, I share that our approach is, ‘honoring truth while challenging perspective,’ and reminding them that recovery is possible,” said Bauder, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral health at Ohio State

Within days, Chrisman started noticing a difference in herself.

“It forced me to allow myself to realize that my emotions are real, my responses are real, and how I feel are real and they are okay,” Chrisman said.

While clinicians with the STRIVE program follow up with patients, there’s usually not a need for ongoing mental health treatment after the two-week program. This not only serves patients well for the rest of their lives but allows psychologists to have the time and resources to treat more patients and save more lives.

“If you want to break through something…this STRIVE program is where you want to go for that,” Chrisman said. “It'll shatter the ceiling. You can start to heal.”

# # #