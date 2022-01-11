Article title: Energy expenditure due to gluconeogenesis in pathologic conditions of insulin resistance

Authors: Emmanuel Quaye, Shaji Chacko, Stephanie T. Chung, Robert J. Brychta, Kong Y. Chen, Rebecca J. Brown

From the authors: “This study estimates the energy expenditure attributable to gluconeogenesis in uncommon and severe forms of insulin resistance and common, milder forms of insulin resistance. In these populations, gluconeogenesis accounts for almost one-third of resting energy expenditure, substantially higher than previously theorized in the literature.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.