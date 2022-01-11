Research Alert

Article title: Energy expenditure due to gluconeogenesis in pathologic conditions of insulin resistance

Authors: Emmanuel Quaye, Shaji Chacko, Stephanie T. Chung, Robert J. Brychta, Kong Y. Chen, Rebecca J. Brown

From the authors: “This study estimates the energy expenditure attributable to gluconeogenesis in uncommon and severe forms of insulin resistance and common, milder forms of insulin resistance. In these populations, gluconeogenesis accounts for almost one-third of resting energy expenditure, substantially higher than previously theorized in the literature.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Diabetes
KEYWORDS
Physiology Insulin Resistance Gluconeogenesis Energy Expenditure