Newswise — Boston, MA (May 17, 2022) - IMpower010 was a randomized, multicenter, open-label, phase 3 study done at 227 sites in 22 countries and regions. Eligible patients were 18 years or older with completely resected stage IB (tumors ≥4 cm) to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study established adjuvant atezolizumab as standard of care after chemotherapy in the resected stage II–IIIA population.

The safety/tolerability of checkpoint inhibitors in pneumonectomy or bilobectomy patients, however, was unclear. All of the patients in the study (n=1,280) received cisplatin-based chemotherapy followed by 1:1 randomization to receive adjuvant treatment with atezolizumab or to best supported care. The study investigated adverse events (AEs), time to adjuvant treatment, and atezolizumab treatment withdrawal and duration by surgery type, pneumonectomy/bilobectomy (P-BL) and lobectomy/sleeve lobectomy (L).

In the atezolizumab arm, 87% of the P-BL patients and 95% of the L patients had AEs. Hospitalizations related to AEs were 13% and 17% for P-BL and L patients, respectively. There were no differences in discontinuation and duration of atezolizumab treatment or time from surgery to adjuvant chemotherapy/atezolizumab. In P-BL patients, adjuvant atezolizumab had no new safety signals and was well tolerated.

Presented by Jay Lee, MD, May 17, 2022, at the AATS 102nd Annual Meeting

