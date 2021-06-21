Newswise — June 21, 2021 – The American Society of Agronomy will host the 4th annual Sustainable Agronomy Conference in a new, extended virtual format. The event series is free to all attendees.

The conference will be hosted over a period of six weeks starting on July 20th, with one two-hour session released each week. Attendees can watch live or later.

Topics will include:

July 20: Navigating Carbon Markets July 27: Measuring and Improving Soil Health August 3: Utilizing 4R Nutrient Management Best Practices August 10: Managing Scarce Water Resources August 17: Protecting Pollinators and Managing Their Habitats August 24: Growing a Regenerative Crop Production System

In addition, the American Society of Agronomy is partnering with the Conservation Technology Information Center to offer a four-part virtual Conservation in Action Tour in conjunction with the conference. Each tour will include a video with interviews from the field, followed by a live panel discussion.

“Certified Crop Advisers, agronomists, farmers, and other attendees will gain a deep understanding of the ‘why’ and ‘how’ to implement sustainable agronomy in the field,” says Sally Flis, Chair of the Certified Crop Adviser Board.

Unlike other sustainability or agronomy conferences that describe broad research findings, this conference will be action-oriented, practical, interactive, and applied with a focus on decision support and execution.

For more information about the Sustainable Agronomy Conference and to register, visit: https://www.agronomy.org/meetings/sustainable-agronomy

Media representatives are invited to attend the virtual 2021 Sustainable Agronomy Conference. Please register through the standard portal on the website. For media inquiries, please contact Rachel Schutte ([email protected]).

American Society of Agronomy: This professional membership society represents more than 6,000 individual members around the world. Members are researchers and professionals who specialize in growing our world’s food supply while protecting our environment. Together members work toward solutions to advance scientific knowledge in the areas of agronomy, crop science, and soil science.

