LOS ANGELES -- Duaa Jabari, MD, a neuromuscular medicine specialist with a particular interest in autoimmune neuromuscular disorders and neuromuscular pathology, has joined the Cedars-Sinai Department of Neurology as director of Electromyography.

Jabari comes to Cedars-Sinai from the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he was associate director of the Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship.

“We are delighted to add Dr. Jabari’s expertise in neuromuscular medicine and as a mentor to the next generation of neuromuscular clinicians to our department,” said Nancy Sicotte, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology and the Women’s Guild Distinguished Chair in Neurology at Cedars-Sinai. “His planned collaboration with our Department of Pathology is certain to help further our understanding of these disorders and improve outcomes for patients.”

The breadth and depth of neuromuscular medicine—dedicated to treating a broad variety of genetic, neurodegenerative and autoimmune disorders affecting the nerves and muscles—helped attract Jabari to the specialty.

“We have a good understanding of some of these disorders, but are still learning about others,” Jabari said. “Neuromuscular medicine offers an opportunity to conduct research and translate our results to better care for our patients. This research can include electrodiagnostic studies and studies of nerve, muscle and skin biopsies, making good use of my training and interest in pathology.”

Electromyography is a diagnostic tool used to detect neuromuscular abnormalities and help diagnose neuromuscular disorders.

Some neuromuscular conditions are acquired, while others are inherited. Jabari’s specific interest is in autoimmune neuromuscular disorders. He was principal investigator of a recent study of a new therapy for inclusion body myositis, a disease with inflammatory and degenerative features. The condition causes progressive muscle weakness and currently has no approved treatment. He has also been involved in clinical trials of other inflammatory myopathies and clinical care for Sjogren’s syndrome, a rheumatological condition where the immune system attacks glands that make moisture in the eyes and mouth, and is also known to cause multiple neurological complications.

Jabari attended medical school at Tishreen University in Syria, then completed his neurology residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and his fellowship in neuromuscular medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

