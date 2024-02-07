It was one of the most common holiday gift requests from teenage and tween girls this year, skincare products. Fueled by social media influencers, in 2023, teen shoppers spent 33 percent more on cosmetics and 19 percent more on skincare compared to the previous year, according to insights gathered by investment bank Piper Sandler. Brands like Drunk Elephant and Laneige have become all the rage with children as young as 8 years old, fueled by “get ready with me videos (#GRWM)” on TikTok showcasing these products, ice rollers and other anti-wrinkle skincare appropriate for these children’s parents, but not necessarily the children. A quick search of the hashtag brings up countless examples including this or this.

Hackensack University Medical Center dermatologist, Alexis Young, M.D., says she understands the trend, but urges parents to use caution in what they are buying their children and allowing their children to put on their skin. “Social media sites are packed with posts supporting the use and need for anti-aging products but the average social media users are in their teens. Preteens may be influenced by societal pressures to look young, a desire for perceived beauty standards, even their own mother’s skin care regimens,” says Young, who treats teenagers as young as 13 with sensitive skin that is being exacerbated by applying countless products not meant for their use.

“While this may be the trend, it's essential for all of us to buy age-appropriate skin care lines because the ingredients are formulated for different life stages,” Young adds.

Using anti-aging products on young skin can potentially be harmful. These products often contain potent ingredients designed for mature skin concerns, and applying them prematurely may lead to irritation, sensitivity, or other adverse reactions.

Additionally, these products could exacerbate acne concerns for teenagers. While some ingredients may overlap, anti-aging and acne products often contain different formulations. Anti-aging products may include ingredients like retinoids, peptides, and antioxidants, aiming to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Acne products typically contain ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to address breakouts. “Retinoids can be used for both anti-aging and acne, however, additional ingredients in anti-aging retinol formulations could include pore-clogging agents, such as oils, which could exacerbate acne,” Young said. “Additionally, anti-aging products may contain ingredients to combat dryness and promote moisture which can worsen breakouts in young people.”

In addition to cosmetic concerns with using these products too early in life, there can also be serious health concerns. It is possible the use of these products is linked to girls getting their periods at a younger age, which can lead to increased risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. A collaborative study by University of California and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) representatives found that exposure to chemicals such as parabens, phenols, and phthalates in cosmetics and some skin care products are directly linked to early onset of puberty among girls.

Hormones in teenage girls may contribute to skin blemishes, acne, clogged pores but not to premature aging issues like fine lines and wrinkles so it is actually counterproductive and potentially harmful to reach for these products at such a young age. Teens and tweens should stick with a simple skincare routine with age-appropriate products and consult a dermatologist if they have specific concerns.