Newswise — The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has announced four faculty members from the Texas Tech University System as part of the 2024 class of Senior Members.

Noureddine Abidi and Seshadri Ramkumar, both professors at Texas Tech University; Annelise Nguyen, associate dean for research at the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo; and Hongjun (Henry) Liang, a professor from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), join 120 other emerging academic inventors in this year’s class.

“These individuals are great representatives of the innovative spirit here at Texas Tech and are highly deserving of this recognition,” Texas Tech Vice President for Research & Innovation Joseph Heppert said. “Each has made important contributions to the scientific community and society, and I am very pleased to see them honored on a national scale.”

NAI Senior Members are active faculty, scientists and administrators from NAI Member Institutions who have demonstrated remarkable innovation producing technologies that have brought, or aspire to bring, real impact on the welfare of society. They also have growing success in patents, licensing and commercialization, while educating and mentoring the next generation of inventors.

“The recognition of our four faculty inventors by NAI in 2024 not only highlights the rich entrepreneurial environment that exists at Texas Tech, but also our strong commitment to foster translation of academic based discovery into societal impact,” said Lance R. McMahon, TTUHSC Senior Vice President of the Office of Research and Innovation.

The 2024 class is the largest to date and takes the total number of NAI Senior Members to more than 500, with members holding over 5,800 U.S. patents. The 2024 class of Senior Members will be celebrated at NAI’s Annual Conference June 16-18 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“This year’s class of Senior Members is truly a testament to the outstanding innovation happening at NAI Member Institutions and what happens when the academic space encourages and celebrates invention and commercialization,” President of NAI Paul R. Sanberg said. “We are proud to welcome these outstanding academic inventors to the Academy and look forward to supporting and celebrating them as they continue in their innovation journeys.”