Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is partnering with Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin to serve as a donation site for human breast milk. TTP El Paso, the clinical practice of the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech Health El Paso, will host the only collection site on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin, a nonprofit organization, provides prescribed donor human milk for infants. As the exclusive donation site, TTP El Paso’s Department of Pediatrics will facilitate the collection of milk donated by lactating women whom the Austin milk bank has already screened. TTP El Paso will ship the milk to Austin for processing and will make it available to infants in need in our Borderplex region and throughout Texas.

Maria Theresa Villanos, M.D., FAAP, a pediatrician with TTP El Paso, leads this initiative with key clinical staff.

“The act of donating mother's milk will contribute to the health and well-being of our Borderplex region,” said Dr. Villanos, who also serves as an associate professor at the Foster School of Medicine. “By partnering with the Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin, we’re not just providing nourishment; we’re fostering a community-driven approach to health care that transcends traditional boundaries. Every donation represents the collective effort to build a healthier future for the families we serve.”

Breast milk, renowned for its nutritional benefits and immune-boosting properties, is a precious resource for vulnerable Texas babies facing health challenges. Donations received through this program serve as a lifeline, particularly for mothers struggling to produce sufficient milk and infants with medical conditions requiring specialized nutrition.

The program relies on the generosity of healthy, lactating women who contribute their surplus breast milk. Their gift provides optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and infection-fighting components crucial for preterm and ill infants.

The El Paso depot opened in January and is located in the pediatric clinic on the third floor of the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Alberta clinic. The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

As TTP El Paso assumes its role as a key depot site, it not only contributes to the well-being of infants but also underscores the power of collaborative health care initiatives in building a healthier community. This program serves as a testament to positive outcomes achieved through the unity of health care professionals, volunteers, and donors, addressing the community's unique needs.

To learn more about the program or to schedule an appointment, visit the Mother’s Milk Bank at Austin’s website, milkbank.org/donate-milk.

About Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is the clinical practice of the Foster School of Medicine. It’s the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice, with over 250 specialists providing world-class patient care for the entire family at several locations across El Paso, while also providing a hands-on learning space for Texas Tech Health El Paso resident physicians and students.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.