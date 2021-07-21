The AAD encourages FINA to allow swimming caps designed for voluminous curly and tightly coiled hair

In a July 20 letter to the International Swimming Federation President Husain Al-Musallam, AAD President Kenneth J. Tomecki wrote:

On behalf of the more than 20,000 members of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), I encourage the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to allow Olympic athletes to use swimming caps that are designed for the unique properties of voluminous curly and tightly coiled hair as well as cover and protect this hair type from damage.

As physicians who evaluate and treat hair and scalp diseases and who have a deep understanding of hair structure and hair care, we are the leading authorities on how to maintain healthy hair. The curl pattern, intrinsic strength, water content/dryness and susceptibility to breakage vary greatly among individuals.

Swimming caps serve to protect the scalp and hair from repeated exposures to both water and chlorine. Because many individuals have curly or tightly coiled hair of large volume that is prone to breakage particularly when exposed to chemicals such as chlorine and repeated exposure to water, different types of swimming caps are needed to protect different types of hair.

The AAD asks FINA to allow Olympic athletes to use swimming caps designed for unique hair properties as outlined above.

Thank you for your attention to this matter which affects many Olympic athletes.

# # #

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).