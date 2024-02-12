Newswise — The 2024 Spine Summit, presented by the AANS/CNS Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves, will pack in plenty of exciting educational opportunities, interesting networking events and spine-tingling entertainment over the four-day meeting at Caesars Palace, February 21-24. At this year’s Spine Summit in Las Vegas, keynote speakers, presenters and entertainment will revolve around the theme of “Navigating the Future: Embracing Technology and Innovation to Improve Patient Care.”

The 40th Annual Spine Summit’s 800-plus neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, spine surgery fellows, residents and advanced practitioners will explore the expansive Exhibit Hall, which will be packed with 70-plus diverse exhibitors from established industry giants to nimble startup companies. With access to industry experts, neurosurgeons and thought leaders, the floor will serve as the destination to explore advanced technology, attend hot-topic presentations and network with colleagues. Throughout the summit, there will be an array of learning opportunities, including educational courses, special sessions, 440 Oral Abstract Presentations and 312 E-Posters, which will be on display in the Exhibit Hall and Octavious Ballroom Foyer.

The 2024 Spine Summit kicks off at the Opening Reception Wednesday night. As the captivating Las Vegas lights bathe the Caesars Palace Temple Pool Deck Wednesday night, The Moonshiners, with their infectious "prohibition pop" tunes, will set the mood for an unforgettable evening of networking and socializing with friends and colleagues. Additional opportunities to get to know your fellow neurosurgeons include the WINS Reception and the Young Spine Surgeon Reception and Dinner.

Corresponding with the meeting’s technological theme, the Spine Summit will feature sessions and courses focusing on the future of spine surgery, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) during Scientific Session 5: Registries and AI: How they are Intertwined and Scientific Session 3: Innovation and Entrepreneurship, among other intriguing topics throughout the meeting.

Visionary speakers will be sprinkled throughout the course of the invigorating meeting, including Ben Newman, Santiago Schnell and Eric Wood, who will captivate audiences with their inspiring stories on Thursday morning during Scientific Sessions.

Ben Newman

Ben Newman is an entrepreneur, investor, two-time Wall Street Journal bestselling author, philanthropist and a top continual peak performance coach. He has been running up the sidelines as a mental performance coach for major sports teams and has penned bestselling books, “The STANDARD” and “UNCOMMON Leadership.” As an internationally renowned speaker, Newman’s authentic, powerful and engaging storytelling has become internationally recognized and has been a featured speaker at the world’s biggest business, sports, finance and motivational events. Newman was selected by USA Today as one of the top five mindset and performance coaches in the world; Influencive.com selected him as one of the top 10 motivators in sports and Real Leaders Magazine selected him as one of the top 50 speakers in the world the last four years.

Santiago Schnell

Santiago Schnell was appointed as the William K. Warren Dean of the College of Science at the University of Notre Dame in 2021. His research program is based on the belief that health and disease exist as a continuum; the ability to measure this continuum would provide better opportunities for early detection and understanding of diseases, leading to more precise interventions. Schnell is internationally renowned for his pioneering research, which has significantly advanced our quantitative understanding of enzyme-catalyzed reactions. His most notable achievement is the formulation of the Schnell-Mendoza equation, a streamlined method for determining the physical constants of enzymes in both basic science and clinical laboratories. Throughout his career, Santiago has garnered numerous accolades for his research and teaching endeavors, including the Arthur Winfree Prize and the Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Award bestowed by the US National Academy of Medicine.

Eric Wood

Eric Wood is a former NFL center for the Buffalo Bills, where he was an immediate starter, two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a pro bowler. Wood was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Bills, a monumental achievement for someone who entered college with only one scholarship offer. Making the playoffs in 2017 and ending the Bills’ playoff drought serves as one of Wood’s most memorable moments in his NFL career; making the Pro Bowl has become one of his proudest professional accomplishments. Wood played his entire nine-season NFL career for the Bills before an unexpected spinal injury ultimately ended his on-field career in 2018. With much left to offer the sport, he stayed involved in football as a commentator for the Buffalo Bills Radio Network, something he still does to this day.

The 2024 Spine Summit is being brought to attendees by Eric A. Potts, MD, FAANS, AANS/CNS Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves chair; Charles Sansur, MD, MHSc, FAANS, Annual Meeting chair; W. Zachary Ray, MD, FAANS, Scientific Program co-chair and Michael Kelly, MD, Orthopedic Scientific Program co-chair.

Eric A. Potts, MD, FAANS, Section Chair

Dr. Eric A. Potts is the 40th chair of the AANS/CNS Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves. He was born in Pittsburgh and spent most of his childhood in Indiana before returning east to attend the University of Pennsylvania. Upon graduation, he enrolled in the Indiana University School of Medicine. His postgraduate training was at the University of Maryland. After residency, he completed a spine fellowship with the Indianapolis Neurosurgical Group (ING) and was hired upon fellowship completion. After many years of work, ING merged with Indiana University Neurosurgery to form Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (GCBS). GCBS grew and became an outstanding example of a “privademic” practice model. During this time, Dr. Potts helped launch the complex spine fellowship at Indiana University. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of GCBS and as the chairman of neurosurgery at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Charles Sansur, MD, MHSc, FAANS, Annual Meeting Chair

Dr. Charles Sansur is the Spine Summit’s Scientific Program chair and a professor and director of spine surgery for the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He is also the current program director and vice-chair of neurosurgery at the University of Maryland. He is a member of the editorial board for the Journal of Neurosurgery, Spine. He has served on the Spine Section Executive Committee since 2010. He holds several patents and is actively engaged in product development in spine surgery. He is frequently invited to teach other spine surgeons throughout the country at various national meetings.

Wilson Z Ray, MD, FAANS, Scientific Program Co-Chair

Dr. Wilson Z. Ray is a professor of neurosurgery and the chief of spine surgery at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. He is the executive vice chair and director of the joint Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery and Orthopedic Peripheral Nerve Fellowship. Dr. Ray completed his neurosurgery residency and a peripheral nerve fellowship at Washington University, followed by a fellowship in complex spinal surgery at the University of Utah. He has funding from the National Institute of Health and the Department of Defense for his work in cervical myelopathy and nerve transfers for tetraplegia.

Michael Kelly, MD, Scientific Program Co-Chair

Dr. Michael Kelly is the director of scoliosis and spinal deformities at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, Calif., and a professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of California, San Diego. He completed two fellowships in adult and pediatric spinal deformities at Washington University in Saint Louis, Mo., where he practiced for 10 years. Dr. Kelly has an active research career with a surplus of 200 peer-reviewed publications and is a member of the International Spine Study Group, the Harms Study Group and the Fox Pediatric Spinal Deformity Study Group.

About the 2024 Spine Summit:

From February 21-24, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons, spine surgery fellows, residents and advanced practice providers will join together for the 2024 Spine Summit for educational advancement, networking opportunities and riveting entertainment.

About the AANS/CNS Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves:

The AANS/CNS Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves brings together neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons, spine surgery fellows, as well as residents and advanced practice providers focused on spinal surgery. The Spine Section advances spine surgeons’ interests, represents them in national advocacy and disseminates science.