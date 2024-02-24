Newswise — The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) announces annual award recipients to be honored at the 2024 International Conference on Eating Disorders. The AED awards celebrate individuals who have shown exceptional dedication and achievement in the international eating disorder field.

Leadership Award in Clinical, Educational, or Administrative Service : Diane Wilkins Mickley, MD, FACP, FAED

In recognition of contributions to the clinical care and well-being of individuals with eating disorders

Dr. Mickley’s contributions within the eating disorder field have had a global impact. An assistant clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine and an attending physician emeritus at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut, she founded the Wilkins Center for Eating Disorders in 1982 which has provided exemplary care for over 8,000 patients. More recently, she established the Greenwich Center for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, a mental health clinic offering specialized care to children with emotional difficulties. Dr. Mickley also founded and chaired the Global Foundation for Eating Disorders and is a founding fellow of the AED. She has served as the American Anorexia and Bulimia Association President, the National Eating Disorders Association Co-President, and was on the board of the Hilda & Preston Davis Foundation. Dr. Mickley has received the 2011 AED Distinguished Clinician of the Year, the American Anorexia and Bulimia Association Woman of Inspiration Award, and the National Eating Disorders Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

Leadership Award in Research: Ross D. Crosby, PhD, FAED

In recognition of an internationally respected body of research yielding new knowledge about eating disorders and measurably advancing the field

Dr. Crosby’s work has been at the forefront of innovative statistical methodologies within the eating disorder field. His efforts have facilitated a more in-depth, accurate interpretation of data that has, in turn, greatly enhanced the understanding of eating disorders. Dr. Crosby is the Director of Biomedical Statistics at Sanford Center for Biobehavioral Research in North Dakota and a research affiliate at the University of Sydney. He has published over 640 peer-reviewed articles with more than 50,000 citations and has served on the editorial board of the International Journal of Eating Disorders and as an associate editor of the Journal of Eating Disorders for over 10 years. Dr. Crosby served as a statistical advisor in the DSM-5 Eating Disorders Work Group and led data safety monitoring in numerous grant-funded research projects. He has also provided mentorship to over 100 scholars.

Leadership Award in Mentorship: C. Barr Taylor, MD (posthumous)

Dr. Taylor is recognized for his unparalleled mentorship; he nurtured the next generation of scientific leaders and innovators on the belief that “we can all change the world.” Recently deceased, Dr. Taylor was a research professor at Palo Alto University and Professor Emeritus at Stanford University School of Medicine. With a mentorship style described as unique, powerful, inspiring, and energizing, he regarded his mentees as equals, valuing their partnership in research. Dr. Taylor is recognized for creating a community of leaders, fostering a culture of inclusivity, and ensuring that contributions from individuals at all levels are valued. Dr. Taylor was also passionate about developing “affordable, accessible, evidence-based care for eating disorders available to all” (his personal tagline). He aimed to identify risk factors for eating disorder development and early in his career, his work demonstrated that weight and shape-related concerns were associated with greater eating disorder risk. Dr. Taylor published 350 peer-reviewed papers, 44 of which were published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Alison E. Field, ScD, FAED

In recognition of lifetime contributions to the AED and to the field of eating disorders in the areas of treatment, research, education, and administration

Dr. Field, a researcher and academic leader in public health, is renowned for her expertise in nutritional, pediatric, and psychiatric epidemiology. A professor at Brown University School of Public Health in the Department of Epidemiology, she previously served as Director for the Center for Population Health and Clinical Epidemiology at Brown University and was a professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard T.H. School of Public Health. At the outset of her research career, Dr. Field co-launched the Growing Up Today Study to prospectively examine health-influencing factors throughout the lifespan. Her subsequent research on personal, peer, family, and media-related influences has critically improved the understanding of eating disorders, particularly in historically underrecognized groups. Dr. Field is also an exemplary mentor, characterized by a kind and supportive mentorship style. Her leadership fosters confidence and passion in her mentees, many of whom have become rising-star researchers and clinicians.

Leadership Award in Media Production: Jax (Jaclyn Cole Miskanic)

In recognition of significant contributions to the field through media and communication

Jax is a singer-songwriter and influencer whose internationally recognized song Victoria’s Secret boldly confronts societal issues around body positivity and inclusivity. Jax uses her music and social media presence to broaden the conversation around society’s perpetuation of unhealthy body ideals, such as educating fans about the widespread use of body-related photo editing and openly sharing her personal struggles with disordered eating and body insecurities. Jax is also applauded for including people with disabilities and diverse bodies in her videos and for declining commercial offers from brands that perpetuate weight-related stigma. Her song Victoria's Secret marked a significant milestone in her career, achieving a peak position of number 35 on the Billboard 100 and appearing on music ranking lists in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.



About

The AED is an international professional association committed to the advancement of eating disorder prevention, education, treatment, and research by expanding the global community of committed professionals. For additional information, please contact AED Operations Director Erin Quinn at [email protected] and visit the AED website at https://www.aedweb.org.