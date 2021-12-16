Newswise — BALTIMORE – December 16, 2021 – The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM), the leading professional society for practitioners and advocates of medical care in the home, today announced the inauguration of board president, Norman E. Vinn, DO, and the election of Eliza “Pippa” Shulman, DO, MPH, as president-elect. AAHCM also announced Alex Binder, MBA, and Thomas Lally, MD, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Vinn is a board-certified family practitioner and founder and CEO of The Residentialist Group Inc., a management services organization specializing in development and management of residentialist house call networks that serve frail, elderly, and other access-challenged patients. Dr. Vinn has had an extensive career in professional association governance and leadership, serving as 2013–14 president of the American Osteopathic Association in 2013–14 and as current board chair of the American Osteopathic Information Association.

As the Chief Medical Officer of Medically Home, Dr. Shulman leads clinical product development and implementation with health systems and oversees the Boston Innovation Hub. She is triple board certified in family medicine, hospice and palliative medicine, and preventive medicine, with clinical experience encompassing ambulatory, inpatient, SNF, home care, and virtual hospital medicine. Dr. Shulman also serves as Co-Chair of the AAHCM Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force.

Also announced were two new board directors. Alex Binder is Vice President of the Advanced Care Institute for the New Jersey-based VNA Health Group, where he is responsible for overseeing their home-based primary care practice as well as their palliative medicine program. Alex’s focus is on enhancing and expanding the delivery of home-based primary care as well as broadening the reach of palliative medicine in hospital, post-acute, and community settings. Alex has been a member of AAHCM since 2002, acting as Program Committee Chair of the 2019 AAHCM Annual Meeting and currently chair of Model Design Work Group.

Tom Lally is President and CEO of Colorado-based Bloom Healthcare. A champion of primary care at home for well over 20 years, Tom’s recent efforts are focused on helping the industry transition from volume to value while maintaining the utmost quality for home care’s vulnerable population. Dr. Lally was the recipient of the 2014 AAHCM Physician of the Year Award and served as Program Committee Co-Chair and Chair for the 2020 and 2021 AAHCM Virtual Annual Meetings, respectively.

The AAHCM Board of Directors manages the affairs of AAHCM in its best interest. Directors are charged with several key responsibilities, including

oversight of mission and vision

determining strategic direction

ensuring adequate financial resources

supporting the organization by being ambassadors of the field and the Academy

For more information about AAHCM and its leadership, please visit www.aahcm.org.

About AAHCM

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians, health professionals, and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is composed of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine.