Yi Hu [pronounced EE-Hoo] is an associate professor of electrical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Hu can talk about what to look for in an over-the-counter hearing aid and under what circumstances a user would benefit from them. He can also discuss the effect of the FDA's announcement for consumers.

Hu is finalizing a prototype of an entry-level hearing aid, controlled from a user’s smart phone, that would be available to purchase in the next year.

Hu's research also includes noise reduction algorithms for cochlear implants to improve the hearing of profoundly deaf individuals.

Hu earned his PhD at the University of Texas at Dallas.

