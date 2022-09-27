Newswise — September 27, 2022 — How will agronomy continue to feed people in the future? This is the topic of the “Future of Agronomy” symposium for the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

Symposium organizer and moderator Patricio Grassini says, “The session will examine the discipline of Agronomy and where it must go to address the challenges confronting crop production to meet current and future food demand in a sustainable manner. What will agronomic science look like, with emphasis on how it must change to be relevant over coming decades for farmers, ag-related industries, policymakers, and in academia.”

The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Presentations include:

Future of agronomy at Land Grant Universities , Kendall Lamkey, Iowa State

, Kendall Lamkey, Iowa State The role of agronomy in developing environmental policy, Eileen McLellan, Environmental Defense Fund

Eileen McLellan, Environmental Defense Fund Are we making progress in use of crop models to support in-season crop and soil management decisions, Haishun Yang, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Haishun Yang, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Robust spatial frameworks to accelerate agronomic technology assessment and adoption, Jose Andrade, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Jose Andrade, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Soil fertility and plant nutrition research – where do they go from here? Achim Dobermann, International Fertilizer Association

Achim Dobermann, International Fertilizer Association Hindsight and foresight: what were the most important agronomic science contributions since 2000 – and what breakthroughs are needed by 2040, David Connor, University of Melbourne

David Connor, University of Melbourne What is the ideal curriculum for today’s agronomy student? Donald Lee, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Donald Lee, University of Nebraska-Lincoln The role of agronomists in the era of big data and unlimited computing power, Juan Rattalino Edreira, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

For more specific information about this symposium, visit https://scisoc.confex.com/scisoc/2022am/meetingapp.cgi/Session/23653.