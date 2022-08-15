INNOVATIVE FUNDRAISING FOR GLAUCOMA RESEARCH

Newswise — New York, NY -- The Glaucoma Foundation (TGF) has announced the launch on August 16 of its third Art Challenge to Celebrate Vision, an annual project to bring untapped audiences together in support of TGF’s mission while raising the visibility of the Foundation.

For thirty-seven years, The Glaucoma Foundation has worked to identify, encourage, and fund scientific research into the potentially blinding disease of glaucoma, with the goal of eradicating vision loss and blindness from glaucoma and improving the lives of those affected by the disease. Last year, the Art Challenge raised $151,660 to fund glaucoma research.

“The Art Challenge adds a new and creative dimension to our fundraising efforts, says Elena Sturman, TGF’s President and CEO. It broadens our circle of friends in an innovative way with artists and art lovers participating in support of our research program. Every dollar raised will help support the Foundation’s 2023 research grant cycle. We invite everyone who makes art, and everyone who appreciates art, to join us.”

The project will again bring the vision of artists into focus, encouraging artists (at three levels) to submit a digital image of their original work and then ask family, friends, and colleagues to support their vision with donations to TGF.