Newswise — The Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute is proud to unveil the Center for Advanced Clinical and Translational Research (CACTR).

It’s a hub right on the campus of Hackensack University Medical Center which will be the location of untold number of clinical trials to come. The state-of-the-art facility boasts fully-equipped patient exam suites allowing HMHRI clinicians and scientists to advance care like never before.

A ribbon cutting for the new space was held on Jan. 31, and featured, from left: Jason Kreitner, MHA, FACHE, SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Hackensack University Medical Center; Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., the dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Academics, Research, and Innovation, and founding chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute; David Perlin, Ph.D., the chief scientific officer and executive vice president of the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI); Mark Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and president of the Northern Region of Hackensack Meridian Health; Lisa Tank, M.D., FACP, CMD, the chief medical officer of Hackensack University Medical Center; and Tracy Micalizzi, director of clinical research center operations for Hackensack Meridian Health.