Abstract

Purpose

The aim of this study was to describe the lived experiences of a serious stroke survivor.

Design

This is a hermeneutic phenomenological case study.

Methods

Data were collected via observations and conversations during 75 visits, 14 brief audiotaped interviews, field notes, and conversations with family members, close friends, and care providers.

Findings

Seven themes emerged that form the general structure of the lived experience of surviving a serious stroke. These themes were organized around four fundamental existential themes including space, time, body, and relationships.

Clinical Relevance to the Practice of Rehabilitation Nursing

Spend intentional time with patients beyond the initial stroke rehabilitation period to better understand the experience, individualize care, identify meaningful activities previously engaged in, and identify people who may be willing to partner with them to continue participation in the meaningful activities.

Conclusion

Hermeneutic phenomenology allows the essence of the stroke survival experience to be revealed and contributes to better understanding of the phenomenon.