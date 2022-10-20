“The London Patient” Adam Castillejo Speaks at William Way Community Center to Spread Hope for a Future HIV  Cure

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA—(October 20, 2022)—William Way Community Center, Philadelphia FIGHT, BEAT-HIV Delaney Collaboratory, Philadelphia Foundation, The Penn Center for AIDS Research, and The Wistar Institute are proud to announce that “The London Patient” Adam Castillejo will take part in a reception, followed by a panel conversation and Q&A on Wednesday, October 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the William Way Community Center.

Castillejo is the second person known to be cured of HIV when his body became resistant to HIV infection after receiving a bone marrow transplant. In his case the transplant was to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Timothy Ray Brown, known as the “Berlin Patient”, was the first person cured of HIV with a stem cell transplant, similar to Castillejo. Brown died in 2020 from a recurrence of cancer, and Castillejo revealed his identity that year so he could be an “Ambassador of Hope” to inspire others living with HIV.

Castillejo is a British-Venezuelan man who has resided in London since 2000. In 2003, he was diagnosed with HIV. From that point forward he chose a life of health—exercising, eating well, and becoming a head chef. In 2011, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma. After intense monitoring, many ups and downs in treatments, and much intensive preparation, Castillejo received the stem cell transplant that cured him of HIV in London in 2016. After this treatment, his body became resistant to HIV infection, and he subsequently stopped HIV medication in 2017. Since 2020, he has been an international champion of HIV research. His presentation in Philadelphia is the last stop on his international tour before returning to his home in London, United Kingdom.

“Over 30 years ago when the AIDS pandemic started, many of us thought we wouldn’t live to see this day— hearing from a cured person. But here we are.” said William B. Carter, BEAT-HIV Delaney Collaboratory Community Advisory Board Chairperson. “Sharing Mr. Castillejo’s story shows the importance of researchers working together with the community to develop a cure.”

“Adam is a pillar of strength and inspiration and stands as a testament to what HIV cure research can do. In sharing his story, he is amplifying attention to this critical need in biomedicine as well as emphasizing the impact science can have,” said Luis J. Montaner, D.V.M., D.Phil., Herbert Kean, M.D., Family Professor, leader of the HIV Research Program at The Wistar Institute, and co-principal investigator of the BEAT-HIV Delaney Collaboratory. “Adam represents and advocates for what we are all working towards, a cure for HIV within our lifetime.”

