David J. Acunzo, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences, is the co-author of chapter 19 of the new book "The Routledge International Handbook of Clinical Hypnosis." The chapter is titled, "The Neurochemical Bases of Verbal Suggestion and Hypnosis."
Book Link: The Routledge International Handbook of Clinical Hypnosis
