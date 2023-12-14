David J. Acunzo, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences, is the co-author of chapter 19 of the new book "The Routledge International Handbook of Clinical Hypnosis." The chapter is titled, "The Neurochemical Bases of Verbal Suggestion and Hypnosis."

 

 

Book Link: The Routledge International Handbook of Clinical Hypnosis

