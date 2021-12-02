Newswise — The International Congress of Mathematicians begins the selection of volunteers who will take an active part in the organization and work of the Congress. You can apply until March 1, 2022. The Congress itself will be held in St. Petersburg on July 6-14 next year.

Anyone over the age of 18 can become a volunteer. Candidates for volunteers should be fluent in Russian and English - knowledge of other languages will be an additional advantage. "We expect candidates who show curiosity and passion for mathematics, demonstrate commitment to the ICM 2022 volunteer program and show excellent team skills," the organizers of the event report. "We need good communication skills and knowledge of foreign languages. It will be necessary to communicate with participants (many of whom do not know Russian), organizers and other volunteers. Stress tolerance is also important, because even with the best organization and planning, something can go wrong, and in such situations, you need to not get lost and react quickly," adds Anwar Shahidi, volunteer coordinator.

Applications can be submitted from December 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022. After that, the candidates will be interviewed (December 2021 to April 2022). In April, the volunteers will be distributed in functional areas and shifts, and trained (May-June 2022).

To get detailed information about the requirements for volunteers and the selection process, as well as to apply for participation in the competition please visit this page: https://icm2022.org/ru/volunteer

Volunteers will be involved in organizing the event from July 4 to July 16, 2022. All expenses for accommodation, meals and transportation will be paid by the organizing committee. In addition, volunteers will receive branded equipment and insurance for the duration of the Congress, and their participation in the event will be confirmed by official letters and certificates. "Being a volunteer of the ICM 2022 is a unique opportunity for self-improvement and gaining invaluable experience," the organizers say.

Additional information:

The International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) will be held in 2022 from July, 6th to July,14th in Saint Petersburg (Russia) by decision of the International Mathematical Union. The implementation of the Congress is included in the national project “Science and universities”. The holding of the Congress in Russia is intended to strengthen the integration of international mathematical centers into the world scientific community and to attract new Russian and foreign partners to cooperate. This is the most important meeting in the field of basic and applied mathematics in the world and one of the oldest scientific congresses.

The first ICM was held in 1897 in Zurich (Switzerland). The goal of ICM is to represent the broadest possible spectrum of modern mathematics, including all scientific disciplines and mathematical schools from different geographical regions, and thus to determine the future direction of mathematics. Speakers of ICM are high-level mathematicians, who can present modern research trends to a wide audience. The IMC program includes a very wide range of activities, including plenary and invited lectures, panel discussions, public lectures, public education activities for the public, short presentations, poster presentations, and much more. ICM site — https://icm2022.org.