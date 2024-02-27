Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (Feb 27, 2024) — The Wistar Institute, a global leader in biomedical research in cancer, immunology and infectious disease, is pleased to welcome Max Berger to its Board of Trustees. Mr. Berger is currently president of MBA Equities, Ltd., a real estate investment firm in Narberth, PA.

Berger has been involved with The Wistar Institute for more than 15 years, originally joining its Leadership Council in 2008, where he was appointed co-chair. He brings to the role a strong background in business development, project management, and executive leadership. He will serve on the Board’s Audit and Development Committees.

Berger founded MBA Equities more than 40 years ago, after graduating with a degree in Urban Studies from the University of Pennsylvania, and has successfully grown the business under his guidance, operating a wide variety of assets in the region.

“Wistar has some tremendously dedicated and passionate scientists, and I'm delighted to be part of its future success,” said Berger. “Basic research is the most critical aspect of discovery and finding cures. Without foundational research, and without collaboration, we cannot uncover the bedrock components that lead to meaningful treatments. I’m excited to lend my expertise to make sure Wistar thrives for another 200 years.”

“We are delighted to welcome Max to our Board of Trustees,” said Dario C. Altieri Ph.D., Wistar Institute president and CEO, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor. “His deep connection to Wistar, engagement with our science, and support of our mission exemplifies how his leadership will be a tremendous asset to our Board and the Institution.”

Berger is heavily involved in other activities in the Philadelphia area. He currently serves as Treasurer of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that leads and supports efforts to improve Philadelphia’s parks, and he participates in the KleinLife Senior Center Executive Committee. He also served on the board of the Perelman Jewish Day School for 18 years. He resides in Narberth, PA, with his wife, Elyse, where together they raised three sons.

