What: Therapy animals are bringing their own version of Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour to hospitalized children in a glamorous parade and fashion show of her famous tour costumes! After the show, they – and their handlers – will go up to the unit to visit the patients, spreading good cheer and licensed tour merchandise and friendship bracelets. The animals are a part of UCLA Health’s People-Animal Connection program, an initiative to provide smiles and companionship to critically ill children and adults through a variety of programs. 

Thursday, August 3rd 

Outside fashion show:  11:30  – 12:30 p.m. 

Individual pup and pony visits to patients on pediatric unit:  12:30 to 1:30 pm 

UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, 757 Westwood Plaza 90095; park in valet drop off 

Pediatric patients and their families will be available for film and interview. 

 

