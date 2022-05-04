The authors of “Impact of Electronic Health Records on Information Practices in Mental Health Contexts: Scoping Review” have effectively brought to our attention the failure of the electronic health record (EHR) to represent the human context. Because mental health or behavioral disorders (and functional status in general) emerge from an interaction between the individual’s characteristics and the social context, it is essentially a failure to represent the human context. The assessment and treatment of these disorders must reflect how the person lives, their degree of social connectedness, their personal motivation, and their cultural background. This type of information is best communicated both through narrative and in collaboration with other providers and the patient—largely because human social memory is organized around situation models and natural episodes. Neither functionality is currently available in most EHRs. Narrative communication is effective for several reasons: (1) it supports the communication of goals between providers; (2) it allows the author to express their belief in others’ perspectives (theory of mind), for example, those who will be reading these notes; and (3) it supports the incorporation of the patient’s personal perspective. The failure of the EHR to support mental health information data and information practices is, therefore, essentially a failure to support the basic communication functions necessary for the narrative. The authors have rightly noted the problems of the EHR in this domain, but perhaps they did not completely link the problems to the lack of functionality to support narrative communication. Suggestions for adding design elements are discussed.