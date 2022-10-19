Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 19, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai physicians and scientists will share the results of new research aimed at improving the treatment of digestive diseases during the international meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The clinical conference will take place Oct. 21-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is available for virtual and in-person attendance.

Twenty-five poster presentations of studies led or co-authored by Cedars-Sinai investigators cover a wide range of research in digestive disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), colorectal cancer screening, and virtual reality for symptom management.

In addition to research highlighted at the conference, two multicenter studies featuring the work of Cedars-Sinai scientists have been honored with the ACG Governors Award for Excellence in Clinical Research and a Presidential Poster Award.

2022 ACG Embargo Policy: All research presented at ACG 2022 is strictly embargoed until 12 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Highlights of Cedars-Sinai Research at ACG 2022 – All Times EDT

POSTER: The Association Between Stool Shedding of SARS-Cov-2, Microbiome Diversity, and Intestinal Inflammation. Multicenter study. Andres Yarur, MD, gastroenterologist and associate professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.

Monday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

POSTER: Symptomatic Response to Antibiotics in Patients with Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Multicenter study. Mark Pimentel, MD, executive director of the Medically Associated Science and Technology Program, and Ali Rezaie, MD, medical director of GI Motility.

Monday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

AGC Governors Award

ORAL: Virtual Reality Improves Symptoms of Functional Dyspepsia: Results of a Randomized, Controlled, Double-Blind Pilot Study. Multicenter study. Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida, and Cedars-Sinai. Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai. Oral presentation by David Cangemi, MD, Mayo Clinic.

Monday, Oct. 24, 8:24 a.m.





AGC Presidential Poster Award

POSTER: Clinical Utility of Precision-Guided Dosing Tool for Infliximab During Maintenance Therapy of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Multicenter study. Shervin Rabizadeh, MD, MBA, director, Pediatric Gastroenterology and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and chair, Department of Pediatrics at Guerin Children’s, and Gil Melmed, MD, director of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinical Research.

Monday, Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.



POSTER: Is Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) the Answer to Increasing Colorectal Cancer Screening (CRC) Uptake in the Filipino Community? Results from a Conjoint Analysis Survey.

Christopher V. Almario, MD, MSHPM, assistant professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.

Monday, Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.

POSTER: Evaluating Multiple Dosing Regimens for Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI) for the Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD): A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Gillian Gresham, PhD, research scientist, Cedars-Sinai and Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.