Triage errors are a major concern in health care due to resulting harmful delays in treatments or inappropriate allocation of resources. With the increasing popularity of digital symptom checkers in pre–primary care settings, and amid claims that artificial intelligence outperforms doctors, the accuracy of triage by digital symptom checkers is ever more scrutinized. This paper examines the context and challenges of triage in primary care, pre–primary care, and emergency care, as well as reviews existing evidence on the prevalence of triage errors in all three settings. Implications for development, research, and practice are highlighted, and recommendations are made on how digital symptom checkers should be best positioned.