Background: Obesity is one of the greatest modern public health problems, due to the associated health and economic consequences. Decreased physical activity is one of the main societal changes driving the current obesity pandemic.

Objective: Our goals are to fill a gap in the literature and study whether users organically utilize a social media platform, Twitter, for providing motivation. We examine the topics of messages and social network structures on Twitter. We discuss social media’s potential for providing peer support and then draw insights to inform the development of interventions for long-term health-related behavior change.

Methods: We examined motivational messages related to physical activity on Twitter. First, we collected tweets related to physical activity. Second, we analyzed them using (1) a lexicon-based approach to extract and characterize motivation-related tweets, (2) a thematic analysis to examine common themes in retweets, and (3) topic models to understand prevalent factors concerning motivation and physical activity on Twitter. Third, we created 2 social networks to investigate organically arising peer-support network structures for sustaining physical activity and to form a deeper understanding of the feasibility of these networks in a real-world context.

Results: We collected over 1.5 million physical activity–related tweets posted from August 30 to November 6, 2018. A relatively small percentage of the tweets mentioned the term motivation; many of these were made on Mondays or during morning or late morning hours. The analysis of retweets showed that the following three themes were commonly conveyed on the platform: (1) using a number of different types of motivation (self, process, consolation, mental, or quotes), (2) promoting individuals or groups, and (3) sharing or requesting information. Topic models revealed that many of these users were weightlifters or people trying to lose weight. Twitter users also naturally forged relations, even though 98.12% (2824/2878) of these users were in different physical locations.

Conclusions: This study fills a knowledge gap on how individuals organically use social media to encourage and sustain physical activity. Elements related to peer support are found in the organic use of social media. Our findings suggest that geographical location is less important for providing peer support as long as the support provides motivation, despite users having few factors in common (eg, the weather) affecting their physical activity. This presents a unique opportunity to identify successful motivation-providing peer support groups in a large user base. However, further research on the effects in a real-world context, as well as additional design and usability features for improving user engagement, are warranted to develop a successful intervention counteracting the current obesity pandemic. This is especially important for young adults, the main user group for social media, as they develop lasting health-related behaviors.