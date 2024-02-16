Newswise — KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, and ROCHESTER, Minn. — KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KPJ Healthcare or the "Group") and Mayo Clinic have announced that two KPJ specialist hospitals, KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital (KPJ DSH) and Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 (DSH2), are the newest members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

These hospitals are the first members from Malaysia to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted healthcare organizations with special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise. KPJ Healthcare Berhad is Malaysia's largest private healthcare provider.

The announcement ceremony on Friday, Feb. 16, was officiated by Datuk Seri Dr. Hj Dzulkefly Ahmad, minister of health of Malaysia, and attended by notable figures from the Ministry of Health (MOH), alongside Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, president and CEO of Johor Corporation Berhad; Stacey Rizza, M.D., executive medical director for International Practice and Asia Pacific at Mayo Clinic; Datuk Md Arif Mahmood, chairman of KPJ Healthcare; and Chin Keat Chyuan, president and managing director of KPJ Healthcare, among others.

"Today is indeed a historic moment for KPJ as we become the first healthcare provider in Malaysia to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network through our two hospitals: KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital and Damansara Specialist Hospital 2," Chin says. "This signifies a major leap for us towards healthcare excellence as we continuously find innovative ways to serve our patients better."

"KPJ Healthcare plans to leverage Mayo Clinic's solid experience, extensive resources and best practices to elevate our own healthcare expertise and skills," Chin adds. "I trust that we will not only improve our patients' outcomes — true to our 'Care for Life' purpose — but also contribute to the nation. As we raise our standards, we are also catalyzing positive advancements within the healthcare industry in Malaysia."

Earlier today, KPJ Healthcare organized a session with senior officials from the public sector and Mayo Clinic to discuss the future of healthcare through technology, digitalization and individualized medicine.

"We are pleased to welcome KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital and KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," Dr. Rizza says. "Our organizations share a commitment to the highest quality, patient-centered care. We look forward to working together in ways that advance that care."

Through membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, physicians at KPJ DSH and KPJ DSH2 have access to Mayo Clinic clinical tools and services, including:

AskMayoExpert

This point-of-care tool offers concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. The database can be used wherever healthcare is provided.

eBoards

These live, scheduled video conferences enable medical teams at KPJ DSH and KPJ DSH2 to review and discuss complex cases with a Mayo Clinic multidisciplinary panel and other doctors in the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Healthcare Consulting

KPJ DSH and KPH DSH2 have access to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

Staff from KPJ DSH and KPJ DSH2 also can use Mayo Clinic educational materials designed for patients, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

KPJ DSH, KPJ DSH2 and other members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network remain independent. Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 45 member organizations across the U.S., and in Asia, India, Mexico and the Middle East.

About KPJ Healthcare Berhad

KPJ Healthcare operates 29 hospitals in Malaysia, located nationwide, as well as one in Bangladesh and Thailand. KPJ Healthcare also has four Ambulatory Care Centres located in Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Perak and Selangor. With more than 1,300 medical consultants on board, KPJ Healthcare treats more than 3.3 million patients annually. Nineteen KPJ hospitals are accredited by the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) while four are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI).

As of 2023, there are 11 Klinik Waqaf An-Nur (KWAN) and nine dialysis centres in addition to having nine mobile clinics across Malaysia. Three of the KWAN Clinics are MSQH-accredited, which ensures quality healthcare and services are provided to the communities.

KPJ Healthcare also operates senior and assisted living care centres in Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan and Sibu in Malaysia, which offer both short- and long-term care. Services range from live-in care for the aged, rehabilitation services and after-birth care.

On the education front, the KPJ Healthcare University (KPJU) located in Negeri Sembilan, offers more than 40 programmes from Foundation to Ph.D. This has helped KPJ's hospital network expansion strategies as it ensures KPJ Healthcare has a ready pool of experienced and well-trained talent.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.