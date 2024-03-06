Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Empagliflozin improves vascular insulin sensitivity and muscle perfusion in persons with type 2 diabetes

Authors: Linda A. Jahn, Lee M. Hartline, Thi Nguyen, Kevin Aylor, William B. Horton, Zhenqi Liu, Eugene J. Barrett

From the authors: “We provide here novel evidence for a potent action of empagliflozin to increase vascular insulin sensitivity in persons with Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism

