Newswise — Out of the 12 areas rated by U.S. News & World Report for its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, the University of Chicago Medical Center ranked among the best in the country in 10 specialties, with four making the top 20.

The University of Chicago Medical Center — the hub of the University of Chicago Medicine health system — is one of just 24 hospitals nationwide to have 10 or more specialties listed in the top 50 by U.S. News.

Of the more than 4,500 hospitals evaluated nationwide, the University of Chicago Medical Center ranked in the following specialties:

Cancer, 14

Cardiology and heart surgery, 44

Diabetes and endocrinology, 17

Ear, nose and throat (ENT), 49

Gastroenterology and GI surgery, 14

Geriatrics, 47

Neurology and neurosurgery, 45

OB-Gynecology, 16

Pulmonology and lung surgery, 38

Urology, 31

Almost all of the medical center's specialties moved up in the rankings this year. Cancer made the biggest jump, moving up seven places. Cancer care continues to be an area of focus at UChicago Medicine, which has plans to build the state's first freestanding comprehensive cancer center on its main campus on the South Side, a $633 million investment for patients and the community.

In addition, the medical center’s geriatrics, cardiology and heart surgery programs made the list for the first time in a decade, and neurology/neurosurgery for the first time in seven years.

“We are so encouraged by the gains made in this year’s rankings. It endorses the medical expertise and high-quality clinical care we provide across so many specialties,” said UChicago Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Stephen Weber, MD. “It affirms what we’ve always known: that our physicians, nurses and staff continue to make excellent patient care a top priority.”

In addition to the specialty rankings, U.S. News evaluates hospital performance for common adult procedures and conditions. The University of Chicago Medical Center received the top “high performing” rating in these 14 procedures and conditions:

Aortic valve surgery

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Diabetes

Heart attack

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip fracture

Kidney failure

Lung cancer surgery

Ovarian cancer surgery

Pneumonia

Prostate cancer surgery

Stroke

Fewer than half of all hospitals nationwide received any “High Performing” ratings.

U.S. News’ Best Hospitals rankings are designed to help patients and doctors make informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

The methodology used to develop the list involves extensive data from 4,515 hospital facilities nationwide, as well as from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists. U.S. News assessed performance measures in structure, process and outcomes, as well as survival and complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care.

To see the entire list, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

Earlier this year, the University of Chicago Medical Center received its 21st consecutive “A” grade for hospital safety from the independent national watchdog The Leapfrog Group, and is one of just 22 health providers in the U.S. to maintain the top score over the past 10 years.