ALBANY, N.Y. (April 19, 2023) – Saturday marks the tradition known as “Earth Day,” an annual event that promotes awareness about climate change and other environmental issues that threaten the health of our planet. First held on April 22, 1970, the movement is now observed by millions of people across the world.

The University at Albany, home to the largest concentration of atmospheric, climate and environmental researchers in New York State, and one of the largest in the nation, has experts who are available to talk about the importance of Earth Day and related topics, including:

Kristen Corbosiero, associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, studies hurricane formation, as well as structure and intensity change. Her research specifically focuses on the interaction between tropical cyclones and the environments in which they are embedded. She was featured live on MSNBC to discuss Hurricane Irma and has been quoted in numerous national media outlets including the New York Times, ABC News and the Associated Press.

Indu is UAlbany’s Energy Officer, with a background as an architect, contractor and energy efficiency engineer. She is charged with supporting the University’s sustainability efforts, including reducing carbon footprint energy conservation, efficiency and renewable energy technologies. She is an expert on climate action and sustainability planning, built environment decarbonization, net zero energy and all-electric high-performance buildings, renewable energy systems, green building/energy efficiency rating tools. (Note: Indu is her full name)

Justin Minder, associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, has taught at UAlbany for close to a decade with a research focus on mountain weather and climate. He is currently leading a $3.6 million National Science Foundation project called “WINTRE-MIX” to better understand winter weather precipitation in near-freezing temperatures. He shared details about the project with the Albany Times Union. Minder also co-leads the UAlbany Weather, Climate, and Chemistry Camp for local high school students.

Richard Perez, senior research faculty at the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, is an expert in the fields of solar radiation, solar energy applications and daylighting. He has long believed that solar energy will play a critical role in helping the U.S. achieve its ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and spoke with the UAlbany News Podcast about his blueprint for the country to achieve 100 percent clean energy. Perez is regularly quoted in the media about renewable energy topics, including recently on Fox Weather.

Brian Tang, associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, specializes in various aspects of tropical cyclones, including their formation and intensification. He’s currently leading a $2.145 million Office of Naval Research project to help forecasters better understand and predict the rapid intensification of hurricanes. Tang is often quoted in national media outlets including the Daily Beast and Scientific American. He was also featured live on MSNBC to discuss Hurricane Ida.

Mathias Vuille, professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, has dedicated his career – which spans three decades – to studying climate change impacts in the tropical mountain environments, such as the Andes, that depend on glacial melting as a water resource. He’s currently leading a $5 million National Science Foundation research project to better understand how and why Earth’s climate has varied naturally over the past 1,000 years. Vuille is regularly featured as a national media expert, including recently on BBC News to discuss climate change and the future of the ski industry.

