Newswise — For the 11th consecutive year, UC Davis Health received Digital Health Most Wired recognition from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). The Medical Center earned a certified level 10, the highest level, on both the acute and ambulatory care surveys.

UC Davis Health is one of only 17 hospitals in the nation and the only health system in California to achieve level 10 status in both the acute and ambulatory care categories.

“For more than 25 years, UC Davis Health has been a national leader in telehealth, helping to improve care for patients in rural areas across our region. We have a long history of Most Wired awards, and this latest designation as level 10 status shows we remain among the nation’s leaders in digital health,” said David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health. “This is thanks to everyone working together to put patients at the center of what we do, and it’s part of how we are delivering tomorrow’s health care today.”

CHIME's Most Wired list aims to recognize health care organizations that have adopted and leveraged information technology to improve patient safety and outcomes in the industry. Level 10 designates the health IT leaders that have displayed the highest and most innovative uses of technology at their respective organizations.

“Being one of the 20 Most Wired health systems in the nation allows us to provide digital-enabled care to our patients at the highest level possible today,” added Lubarsky. “This recognition is a testimony to the amazing combination of innovation and infrastructure building by our Innovation Technology team to create one of the most advanced digital platforms in the United States, and the adoption of the technology by our brilliant nurses and doctors as well as other caregivers and administrators. This award belongs to all of UC Davis Health, as each of us plays their part in building a digital experience for our patients that is second to none.”

More than 38,000 organizations were represented in the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired program. CHIME conducts an annual survey to assess the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Led by Chief Information and Digital Health Officer Ashish Atreja, UC Davis Health's Innovation Technology Department has worked diligently to drive digital health innovations that make health care more accessible, people-centered, and equitable.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts and to unify our patient experiences through our Digital Davis Platform and AI,” Atreja said. “Through our Future and Health open innovation network, we hope to work with other organizations to bring in the latest technologies that have the potential to transform care delivery with a digital inclusion lens.”

About CHIME’s Digital Health Most Wired program

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for health care organizations across the world. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading health care providers as they reinvent health care for a new century.

Visit CHIME for more information about the Digital Health Most Wired program.