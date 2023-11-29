Newswise — Irvine, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 — The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education is launching an online specialized studies program developed to transform the field of public health by preparing the next generation of practitioners.

By placing an emphasis on informatics within the public health domain, this program aims to improve patient and population health outcomes; reduce costs; enhance the quality, safety, and equity of care; optimize system performance for healthcare delivery and population health management; and improve overall business operations.

In collaboration with the Program in Public Health, Donald Bren School of Information & Computer Sciences and the Institute of Clinical & Translational Science, this comprehensive program is tailored for individuals aspiring to pursue or advance their careers in the healthcare, public health, and information and digital technology sectors. Learners will graduate from the program equipped with the analytical skills needed to translate data into meaningful insights, supporting evidence-based decision-making.

“By enrolling in this program, learners will be at the forefront of driving positive change in the public health landscape. We believe that a diverse and skilled workforce is essential for tackling the complex challenges facing our healthcare system,” says Angela Jeantet, senior academic director of continuing education.

Registration is open for the Winter course

• “Healthcare Analytics” – (Winter 2024) – Introduces learners to health informatics and advanced analytics through core technologies, data analytics (computational and analytical methods) and health information technology to improve patient care outcomes and enhance the health delivery system’s performance.



Additional courses in the program offered throughout the year include:

• “Health Data Acquisition, Analysis and Management”

• “Public Health Informatics”

• “Data Visualization & AI Machine Learning”

This program is part of a larger UCI initiative known as the UCI Public Health Informatics and Technology Workforce Program, launched in 2023 with the support of a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

