Sarah McBane, PharmD, CDE, BCPS, FCCP, FCPhA, APh is the founding associate dean of pharmacy education at the University of California, Irvine School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences. She's teaches women's health amd contraceptive content, and has spoken at state and national venues on the topic of contraceptives.

"Opill will make oral contraceptives more accessible to many individuals, and hopefully represents the first step for many future OTC contraceptive options," she says.