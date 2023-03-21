Newswise — Irvine, Calif., March 21, 2023 — The University of California, Irvine Police Department is among law enforcement agencies nationwide committing to the 30×30 Pledge, which is a collection of low- and no-cost actions to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

These actions can help policing agencies assess the current state of a department regarding gender equity; identify factors that may be driving disparities; and develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing. They also can address recruitment, hiring, retention, promotion and agency culture.

The pledge is the foundational effort of the 30×30 Initiative – a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations that have joined together to enhance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States. The initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at New York University’s School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

The ultimate goal of the 30×30 Initiative is that police recruit classes are 30 percent women by 2030 and to ensure that policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction being served. While the initiative is focused on advancing women in policing, its principles are applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender.

“This pledge means that UCIPD will continue to actively work toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency,” said Chief Liz Griffin, who has already boosted the number of women in the department from 10 percent to 26 percent over the last four years. “We are honored to be a part of such an important initiative and to make this critical commitment. We look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country that share our priority.”

More than 260 agencies – from major metropolitan ones including the New York City Police Department to midsize, rural, university and state policing ones – have signed the 30×30 Pledge. It’s based on social science research showing that greater representation of women on police forces leads to better policing outcomes for communities.

Currently, women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership in the U.S. This underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications. Research suggests that female officers:

“We are grateful to the UCI Police Department for being one of the first in the nation to commit to being a part of this growing movement,” said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30×30 Initiative. “We believe strongly that advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to having more agencies follow the UCI Police Department’s lead by signing the pledge and improving the representation and experiences of women in policing.”

